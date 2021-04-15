News
Logo
 
HOME > News

UAE viral video: Expat helps foil robbery bid

Sahim Salim/Dubai
Filed on April 15, 2021

Suspect was being chased by a group of people yelling ‘thief’.

A quick-thinking expat in Dubai helped foil a robbery attempt.

The 40-year-old from the south Indian state of Kerala, Jaffer Parapurath, was at his uncle’s cafeteria in Deira’s Bani Yas, when he saw a man fleeing with a cover full of cash.

He was being chased by a group of people yelling ‘thief’.

As he saw the suspect run towards him, Jaffer extended his foot, making the former trip and fall face-first.

Jaffer told Khaleej Times: “The thief was being chased. I wanted to catch him, but realised he was running too fast. So, I just extended my foot and he tripped. My brother, Najeeb, also threw a chair in his path. The thief fell because of a combination of these two factors.”

A group of people then restrained the suspect and called the police. They handed the suspect over to the police after they arrived.

The stolen amount was restored to the owner.

Jaffer said the incident happened around 2.30pm on April 12.

He is currently in the UAE on a visit visa. “I was in the UAE for nearly 20 years, but lost my job because of the Covid-19 pandemic. I have come back to try my luck and get a job as a driver,” Jaffer added.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210106&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210109502&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 