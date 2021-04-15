- EVENTS
UAE viral video: Expat helps foil robbery bid
Suspect was being chased by a group of people yelling ‘thief’.
A quick-thinking expat in Dubai helped foil a robbery attempt.
The 40-year-old from the south Indian state of Kerala, Jaffer Parapurath, was at his uncle’s cafeteria in Deira’s Bani Yas, when he saw a man fleeing with a cover full of cash.
He was being chased by a group of people yelling ‘thief’.
As he saw the suspect run towards him, Jaffer extended his foot, making the former trip and fall face-first.
Jaffer told Khaleej Times: “The thief was being chased. I wanted to catch him, but realised he was running too fast. So, I just extended my foot and he tripped. My brother, Najeeb, also threw a chair in his path. The thief fell because of a combination of these two factors.”
A group of people then restrained the suspect and called the police. They handed the suspect over to the police after they arrived.
#Watch: #UAE expat helps foil #robbery bid in #Dubai #ViralVideos pic.twitter.com/2gFEfdD1yc— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) April 15, 2021
The stolen amount was restored to the owner.
Jaffer said the incident happened around 2.30pm on April 12.
He is currently in the UAE on a visit visa. “I was in the UAE for nearly 20 years, but lost my job because of the Covid-19 pandemic. I have come back to try my luck and get a job as a driver,” Jaffer added.
