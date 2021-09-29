News
Logo
 
HOME > News

UAE: Use Google Maps to plan bus trips in real time

Staff report/Abu Dhabi
Filed on September 29, 2021

(File photo)

A new service by the Abu Dhabi Integrated Transport Centre and Google will display information and updates about the service route, bus numbers and more

Now, all public transport users in Abu Dhabi can plan their daily commute in advance by accessing bus schedules on Google Maps.

The Abu Dhabi Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), part of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, on Wednesday announced the real-time sharing of public bus data on Google Maps, in cooperation with Google.

With the new partnership, all passengers, including residents, visitors and tourists in the Capital, can access bus schedules in real time to help them plan their trips. The service will also display the routes of the public bus network in a clear way.

Moreover, passengers can save time and effort by accessing information and updates about the service route on the map, bus service numbers, bus stops and stations.

ITC noted that the service supports its ongoing efforts to promote easy and safe public transport in Abu Dhabi.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210811&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210819817&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 