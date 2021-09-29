UAE: Use Google Maps to plan bus trips in real time

A new service by the Abu Dhabi Integrated Transport Centre and Google will display information and updates about the service route, bus numbers and more

Now, all public transport users in Abu Dhabi can plan their daily commute in advance by accessing bus schedules on Google Maps.

The Abu Dhabi Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), part of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, on Wednesday announced the real-time sharing of public bus data on Google Maps, in cooperation with Google.

With the new partnership, all passengers, including residents, visitors and tourists in the Capital, can access bus schedules in real time to help them plan their trips. The service will also display the routes of the public bus network in a clear way.

Moreover, passengers can save time and effort by accessing information and updates about the service route on the map, bus service numbers, bus stops and stations.

ITC noted that the service supports its ongoing efforts to promote easy and safe public transport in Abu Dhabi.