UAE traffic alert: Vehicle catches fire on Dubai road
Police have warned that the incident has resulted in major traffic delays.
A vehicle caught on fire on Saturday on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, causing major traffic delays.
Dubai Police have warned motorists of the incident, which occurred at 10:14am on the major road after Al Yilayis bridge towards Sharjah.
#TrafficUpdate | 10:14— Dubai Police (@DubaiPoliceHQ) May 1, 2021
Vehicle on fire on SMBZR after Al Yilayis bridge towards Sharjah, resulting in traffic delays.
Motorists are advised to take caution and plan for traffic delays due to the incident.
