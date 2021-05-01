News
UAE traffic alert: Vehicle catches fire on Dubai road

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on May 1, 2021
Illustrative image: Alamy.com/ae.

Police have warned that the incident has resulted in major traffic delays.

A vehicle caught on fire on Saturday on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, causing major traffic delays.

Dubai Police have warned motorists of the incident, which occurred at 10:14am on the major road after Al Yilayis bridge towards Sharjah.

Motorists are advised to take caution and plan for traffic delays due to the incident.




