UAE traffic alert: Vehicle catches fire on Dubai road

Filed on May 1, 2021

Police have warned that the incident has resulted in major traffic delays.

A vehicle caught on fire on Saturday on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, causing major traffic delays.

Dubai Police have warned motorists of the incident, which occurred at 10:14am on the major road after Al Yilayis bridge towards Sharjah.

#TrafficUpdate | 10:14



Vehicle on fire on SMBZR after Al Yilayis bridge towards Sharjah, resulting in traffic delays. — Dubai Police (@DubaiPoliceHQ) May 1, 2021

Motorists are advised to take caution and plan for traffic delays due to the incident.