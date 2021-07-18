UAE traffic alert: Traffic obstruction on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road
Dubai Police have advised motorists to take caution.
Dubai Police have warned of a traffic obstruction on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road on Sunday morning.
According to an official tweet, the obstruction is located after the Dubai Al-Ain exit in the direction of Abu Dhabi.
July 18, 2021
Police have advised motorists to take caution around the area and allow extra time for their journeys accordingly.
-
Weather
UAE weather: Rain, cloudy weather to persist
NCM reports rainfall over several parts of the country READ MORE
-
Health
New body in Dubai to integrate healthcare,...
The Dubai Academic Health Corporation is tasked with managing and... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Drizzle surprises Abu Dhabi residents
The NCM attributed the rains to cloud-seeding efforts. READ MORE
-
Transport
Eid Al Adha: Sharjah Police announce truck ban in ...
The ban will be in place from 5:00pm until 10:00pm. READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Tickets go on sale today
Ticket prices start from Dh95 for a day and go up to Dh495 for the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE traffic alert: Traffic jam on Mohammed Bin...
Dubai Police have advised motorists to take caution. READ MORE
-
News
Eid Al Adha: How residents plan to spend days off ...
Some expats will remain busy entertaining others. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Philippines: Pacquiao ousted as ruling party...
The senator and boxing star was mulling a presidential bid. READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
India orders 660 million Covid shots amidst warnings over shortages