UAE traffic alert: Traffic obstruction on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on July 18, 2021
KT file photo

Dubai Police have advised motorists to take caution.


Dubai Police have warned of a traffic obstruction on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road on Sunday morning.

According to an official tweet, the obstruction is located after the Dubai Al-Ain exit in the direction of Abu Dhabi.

Police have advised motorists to take caution around the area and allow extra time for their journeys accordingly.




