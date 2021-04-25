afkarali@khaleejtimes.com Filed on April 25, 2021 | Last updated on April 25, 2021 at 11.25 pm

UAE tower fire: Hero cop went from door to door to help evacuate residents

Among those who he rescued were a pregnant couple; and three children left alone in an apartment.

A policeman in Sharjah helped avert a tragedy, thanks to his quick thinking. The policeman, Hassan Suleiman Issa, was on his way back home when he noticed smoke emanating from a 11-storey building in Rolla.

He immediately alerted the civil defence. After that, he rushed into the building, and knocked on every door, asking residents to evacuate so that they don't inhale smoke.

Among those who he escorted down the stairs were a pregnant couple; and three children left alone in an apartment.

Soon after, he heard the sirens of approaching fire engines. He organised traffic and helped them reach the scene immediately.

On Sunday, Ahmed Al Serkal, Director General of Police Operations, honoured officer Hassan Suleiman for his heroic act.

Talking to Khaleej Times, the hero cop said the fire had broken out in a flat on the eighth floor of the building. It was caused by a gas leak in an empty apartment.

The officer from the Wasit Comprehensive Police Station said he was on his way home after installing CCTV cameras in some shops when he heard an explosion.

“I got off my car and called the civil defence. I rushed to the building and instructed the watchman to disable the lifts.

“I then rushed to each apartment to ensure that residents had evacuated on hearing the fire alarm.”

Once he reached down, a grocery shop employee told him about three kids in a flat. “I rushed back up, rescued them and came back down.”

The civil defence reached the spot soon after and doused the blaze.

“I have been working in the Sharjah Police for 20 years and it’s our duty to ensure safety,” he said.