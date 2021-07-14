UAE: Top Abu Dhabi official praises design of Hindu temple
The stonework of the BAPS Hindu Mandir portrays Indian epics.
The hand-crafted pink sandstones being used at the UAE’s first traditional Hindu temple has left a deep impression on the top government officials in Abu Dhabi.
Dr Mugheer Al Khaili, Chairman of Department of Community Development (DCD), Abu Dhabi, during a visit to review the progress of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, praised the design of the edifice that is set to become an iconic engineering and architectural structure upon completion. He marvelled at the quality of stones and other materials being used in the construction.
“The BAPS Hindu Mandir reflects the department’s aspirations to translate into reality the vision of the UAE leadership to build a cohesive society based on the principles of tolerance, acceptance and mutual respect,” the DCD said.
The stonework, involving more than 2,000 sculptors, portrays Indian epics like Ramayana, Mahabharata and other narratives from Hindu scriptures and mythology. The temple is being built according to the ancient Hindu Shilpa Shastras – Sanskrit scriptures of architecture.
