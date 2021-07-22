News
Logo
 
HOME > News

UAE to host India's NEET medical entrance exam

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on July 22, 2021
Alamy

Move will help Indian students in the Middle East appear for the exam.


For the first time, the UAE will serve as a centre to conduct India's National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET).

The NEET is the qualifying test for MBBS and BDS programmes in Indian medical and dental colleges. It is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The Indian Embassy in the UAE took to Twitter to make the announcement on Thursday. "Dubai will be an exam venue," the mission said. "Further details will be communicated soon."

India's Ministry of Education said that a NEET (UG) 2021 exam centre has been created in Dubai. This is in addition to the one already in Kuwait.

The move will help Indian students in the Middle East appear for the exam.

Those wishing to apply online can do so from 5pm on July 23 till 11.50pm on August 6 at neet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates who have already applied to take the test in India can opt to change the exam centre to Dubai.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210603&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210609748&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 