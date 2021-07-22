UAE to host India's NEET medical entrance exam

Move will help Indian students in the Middle East appear for the exam.

For the first time, the UAE will serve as a centre to conduct India's National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET).

The NEET is the qualifying test for MBBS and BDS programmes in Indian medical and dental colleges. It is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The Indian Embassy in the UAE took to Twitter to make the announcement on Thursday. "Dubai will be an exam venue," the mission said. "Further details will be communicated soon."

Important Notification with regard to #NEETUG2021



Under the leadership of Hon’ble PM @narendramodi & Min of Education @dpradhanbjp

For the 1st time, #UAE has been chosen as NEET centre outside India. Dubai will be a exam venue.



Further details will be communicated soon pic.twitter.com/OXqkY2S0Wo — India in UAE (@IndembAbuDhabi) July 22, 2021

India's Ministry of Education said that a NEET (UG) 2021 exam centre has been created in Dubai. This is in addition to the one already in Kuwait.

The move will help Indian students in the Middle East appear for the exam.

Those wishing to apply online can do so from 5pm on July 23 till 11.50pm on August 6 at neet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates who have already applied to take the test in India can opt to change the exam centre to Dubai.