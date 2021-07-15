UAE: Three malls to offer up to 75% discounts

The seven-week promotion will see shoppers win gift vouchers worth Dh50,000 in daily prizes.

Three malls in the northern emirates will offer up to 75 per cent off as part of a summer promotion announced on Thursday.

The shopping mall and management division of Lulu Group International, Line Investments & Property (LIP), announced the launch of a 'Spend and Win' summer promotion campaign across three malls: RAK Mall, Lulu Mall Fujairah and Mall of Umm Al Quwain from July 15 to August 31.

