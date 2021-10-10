UAE: Tadweer handles over 70,000 pest control service requests in 8 months

The department also controlled stray animals across the emirate, including 2,574 cats, 1,092 dogs, 893 camels and 20 foxes

More than 70,200 pest control service requests from Abu Dhabi residents and firms have been handled by the Pest Control Projects Department at Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre (Tadweer) from January until the end of August this year.

Tadweer on Sunday said it had stepped up its pest control drive since the beginning of 2021 to promptly respond to the service requests from its customers.

The field and administrative teams at Tadweer were put into action as part of its efforts to continually improve the quality of services and exceed customer expectations. This articulates Tadweer’s priority to promote high standards of public health and safety in the Emirate as envisioned by Abu Dhabi Vision 2030.

Tadweer’s pest control services target different types of pests, such as mosquitoes, flies, rodents and American cockroaches due to their risks on public health and safety.

In offering these services, the centre supports the emirate’s sustained efforts to preserve its aesthetic appeal, safeguard public health and protect the environment.

According to the statistics from Tadweer’s Pest Control Projects Department, American cockroaches accounted for 1.8 per cent of infestation by disease-carrying pests in the first eight months of 2021, while rodents accounted for 1.9 per cent, flies for 1.8 per cent and mosquitoes for 0.6 per cent.

The data also shows that the department succeeded in keeping the pest proliferation rates below the permissible limits in all targeted areas.

The department also effectively controlled different types of stray animals across the emirate, dealing with 2,574 cats, 1,092 dogs, 893 camels and 20 foxes.

To ensure effective control of pests and stray animals, the department operates according to a comprehensive action plan that targets all infested sites. It ramps up operations in seasons that sees a surge in pest proliferation due to the changing weather conditions in most regions of the emirate.

Eng Mohammed Al Marzouqi, pest control projects director at Tadweer, said: “Tadweer takes effective measures to keep the proliferation of pests under control in line with its mandate to preserve the environment and protect the community from disease-carrying pests.”

He added: “The Pest Control Projects Department at Tadweer has a highly skilled workforce to handle the service requests from customers. The team works hard to ensure the highest standards of efficiency and professionalism in service delivery and improve customer satisfaction. At Tadweer, we are fully prepared to respond to any potential threats from pests and our focus is the safety of community and protection of environment.”