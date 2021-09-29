UAE successfully manufactures first-of-its-kind CAR T-cells in lab for cancer treatment
Soon, the UAE will be able to begin clinical trials to prove the safety and effectiveness of CAR T-cell therapy in treating blood cancers
Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre (ADSCC) has successfully completed the first experiment of its kind in the UAE to locally manufacture CAR T-cells in a laboratory.
The UAE is now one step closer to beginning clinical trials to prove the safety and effectiveness of CAR (chimeric antigen receptor) T-cell therapy in treating blood cancers.
Dr Yendry Ventura Carmenate, immunology specialist, general manager of ADSCC and principal investigator of the CAR T-cell clinical trial, said: “During our 12-day experiment, we are happy to report that we have successfully manufactured and expanded autologous CAR T-cells from a healthy volunteer in partnership with Miltenyi Biotec."
"Most significantly, we have been able to achieve the cells’ expansion with the highest levels of quality control and productivity, attaining a higher-than-average cell count with no contamination.
Dr Yendry added that the result is 'highly encouraging'.
"It demonstrates that it is possible to efficiently manufacture CAR T-cells that exceed acceptable standards of purity, viability and cell dosage for clinical application.”
In this first experiment, researchers at ADSCC combined their in-house expertise with cutting-edge technology to closely monitor, synthesise, and facilitate the rapid yield of functional CAR T-cells.
At this initial stage, the primary objective was to validate the technology and ensure standardisation as the homegrown research institute prepares to enter the next stage of clinical trials.
Dr. Fatema Al Kaabi, director of the Abu Dhabi Bone Marrow Transplant Programme and co-principal investigator of the CAR T-cell clinical trial, said: “This amazing result was achieved through the effective combination of our leading team of stem cell researchers and technicians at ADSCC and the highly specialised technology and know-how provided by our partners at Miltenyi Biotec."
"We are entering an exciting phase in our journey to build the UAE’s first CAR T-cell treatment programme and give hope to patients suffering from various haematologic cancers. We look forward to sharing more progress updates as we prepare to enter clinical trials.”
CAR T-cell therapy represents a new, internationally recognised form of immunotherapy that harnesses the body’s defence system by reprogramming T-cells, a crucial component in the body’s anti-tumour response, to go on search-and-destroy missions to kill cancer.
These reprogrammed cells become a living drug that mobilises through the body, continually tapping the immune system to attack disease.
-
Government
Video: Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed visits...
The museum will form a part of Abu Dhabi’s growing network of... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE leaders condole with King of Morocco on death ...
The princess was the sister of the late King Hassan II. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Hazy, rainy forecast for Wednesday
It will get humid by night and Thursday morning. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 75% students return to schools in Dubai;...
All students in Dubai's private schools will return to in-person... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 270 Covid-19 cases, 350 recoveries, 1 ...
More than 83.6 million PCR tests have been conducted across the... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Glass skywalk coming up near Burj Khalifa
The clip shows guests sliding down a transparent ramp, the glass wall ... READ MORE
-
Visa and Immigration
UAE: Apply for 5-yr multiple-entry tourist visa;...
Multiple-entry tourist visa holders can stay in the UAE for a maximum ... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Fireworks, opening ceremony to be live-...
Screens will be set up at airports and shopping malls to hotels and... READ MORE
Energy
UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for October 2021 announced
29 September 2021
News
Dubai: 55 cars damaged as fire breaks out in showroom
28 September 2021
Government
UAE: Emiratis in Sharjah Police to get minimum Dh17,500 salary
28 September 2021
Aviation
Emirates to restart flights to London Gatwick from December 10
28 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony