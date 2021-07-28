UAE schools score 100% result in Kerala Grade 12 exams
30 students of the Model School, Abu Dhabi, bagged A+ in all the six papers.
Indian schools in the UAE, following the Kerala board syllabus, secured 100 per cent results in the Grade 12 higher secondary examination.
In the results announced today, 30 students of the Model School, Abu Dhabi, bagged A+ in all the six papers, principal Abdul Kader V.V. said.
Out of 83 students, there were 37 students in the science stream and 46 in commerce. However, three students couldn’t appear for all the papers as they were tested Covid-19 positive at the time of the exam. The results of five students have been marked as absent, and the school is waiting for clarification from the board, Kader noted.
“Of the 75 students, 17 students in the science stream and 13 students in the commerce stream have secured A+ in all the six papers. Despite the pandemic, this is a good result. Students have done well,” Kader added.
Meanwhile, New Indian Model School, Sharjah maintained a 100-per cent result.
Out of the total of 41 students – 14 in science and 27 in commerce – 13 secured full A+.
Principal Shajahan K. Mohammed congratulated the students and termed it as an “excellent result”.
“I thank the team efforts of all the teachers and parents with special appreciation to all students.”
ashwani@khaleejtimes.com
