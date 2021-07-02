UAE: Prizes worth over Dh8 million to be won at this month's Liwa Date Festival
Competitions at the festival include date beauty contests, seven fruit competitions, farm competitions, and a fruit basket beauty contest.
Prizes worth over Dh8 million is up for grabs at the 17th edition of the Liwa Date Festival that will take place this month, but due to Covid-19 restrictions visitors will not be allowed.
The festival will be held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs. The event celebrates UAE culture and heritage and supports the local agriculture sector, and will take place in Al Dhafra’s Liwa City from July 15 to 18 and July 22 to 25.
Eissa Saif Al Mazrouei, the Deputy Chairman of the Cultural Programmes and Heritage Festivals Committee, said as many as 22 competitions will be organised including 11 date beauty contests, seven fruit competitions, three best farm competitions, and a fruit basket beauty contest.
Due to Covid-19 precautionary measures, visitors will not be allowed at the festival this year and activities will be limited.
There will be strict precautionary measures, including designated lanes for delivering dates and fruit.
All the participants must be fully vaccinated and show a negative PCR test with 24 hours validity.
Other measures include mandatory wearing of masks, temperature checks, daily sterilisation and social distancing.
