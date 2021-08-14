UAE: Patriotic zeal in green and white on Pakistani Independence Day

Hassan Afzal Khan, Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, at the Pakistan Independence Day celebrations at the Pakistan Consulate in Dubai. KT Photo/Mohammad Mustafa Khan

Afzaal Mahmood, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, cuts a cake to mark Pakistan Independence Day, at the embassy in Abu Dhabi. KT Photo/Ryan Lim

Pakistani expatriates across UAE celebrate the country's 75th Independence Day.

Pakistani expats proudly waved and wore their national colours on Saturday as they celebrated their homeland’s 75th Independence Day.

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to President Arif Alvi of Pakistan on the occasion of his country’s Independence Day on Saturday, August 14.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to President Alvi, as well as to Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan.

As Pakistan’s flag was hoisted and cakes were cut in ceremonies, overseas Pakistanis were also honoured for being a key driver of economic development.

“The Pakistani government recognises with deepest gratitude the contribution made by overseas Pakistanis towards progress of our country and prosperity of our nation. There is a need for all of us to stand united, disciplined and committed to face every challenge that comes in our way to progress,” said Afzaal Mahmood, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, who led an event held at the embassy in Abu Dhabi.

Recognising the community’s contributions to improving bilateral ties, the ambassador also urged the expat community to redouble efforts, show greater responsibility and commitment towards development of the UAE and Pakistan.

He called on the community to continue exploring potential trade and investment opportunities.

“We consider overseas Pakistanis a bridge between our two brotherly countries. We encourage them to educate both sides on the potential for joint trade, investment and tourism opportunities, which can be explored and exploited in our mutual interest. On the government’s part, we would continue to intensify cooperation with the UAE through closer government-to-government and people-to-people contacts.”

The ambassador assured the community that the embassy is always ready to assist them in times of need.

At another grand ceremony organised by Overseas Pakistanis United Forum (OPUF) in Ajman, community leaders also hailed overseas Pakistanis role in supporting their country’s economy through the large sums of money they send home.

Pakistanis living abroad will continue to play their role in the development and prosperity of their beloved homeland, Mian Munir Hans, chairman of OPUF and president of PPP Middle East, said during the event.

The Ajman ceremony was attended by all the officials of the Pakistani Consulate Dubai as well as prominent political, social, literary, business and media personalities along with their families. Hassan Afzal Khan, Consul-General at Pakistan Consulate, Dubai, and Dr Bu Abdullah of Bu Abdullah Group were also present.

Khan said that the country is proud of the love of Pakistanis abroad for their homeland and the spirit of doing anything for it.

“I will do my best to serve the entire Pakistani community without any partiality. My doors are open to all and I’ll play my role in solving the problems of the community,” he added.

Renowned singer Nazia Amin Mohammad got huge applause from the audience for performing patriotic songs.

Irfan Afsar Awan, former president of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf Dubai, also hosted a ceremony at a local hotel to celebrate the country’s 75th Independence Day.

Consulate to take on more community-friendly initiatives

The Consulate General of Pakistan will take on more community-friendly initiatives for expats in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, said a senior official on Saturday.

“We at the Consulate General of Pakistan, Dubai continuously strive to improve public service delivery. Several measures have been introduced and more community-friendly initiatives will be taken to enhance outreach and facilitation with all Pakistanis in Dubai and Northern Emirates,” said Hassan Afzal Khan, Consul-General of Pakistan, Dubai, in a message on the occasion of the country’s 75th Independence Day.

“I assure that Pakistan Consulate General in Dubai will continue to work for the betterment of our community and keep the flag of our beloved country flying high,” he added.

Khan also led a flag-hoisting ceremony at the Consulate’s premises on Saturday. The ceremony was held in accordance with Covid-19 guidelines.

