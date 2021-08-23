UAE: Over 100 families in Ajman get free fuel
As many as eight fuel trucks distributed fuel to needy families in the emirate over two days.
More than 100 low-income households in Ajman received free fuel over the last two days.
In a new initiative launched by fuel delivery company Cafu and Al Ihsan Charity Association, eight fuel trucks were allocated to deliver petrol to families and individuals in need.
Sheikh Dr Abdulaziz bin Ali bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, CEO of Al Ihsan Charity Association, stressed the importance of coordinating with strategic partners to unify efforts in support of low-income families and individuals. He also said he values Cafu’s charitable initiative and expressed his happiness about the successful collaboration between the two organizations.
As a community-driven company, Cafu continues to support local communities across the UAE. Previously, the company collaborated with the Dubai Health Authority to provide free fuel to frontline workers. In 2020, Cafu also provided free fuel for two weeks to all ambulances operated by the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services to support the UAE’s efforts in combating Covid-19.

