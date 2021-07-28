UAE: Ministry sets new criteria for qualifying school principals, directors

Authorities stress the need for school leaders to be role models.

Education regulators in the UAE have set basic conditions and skills required for qualifying public school directors and principals in the country. This is to keep pace with UAE’s legacy and standards and to be more responsive to the future aspirations of the nation.

In the new book titled Six Years of Achievements in Preparation for the next 50, which was published recently, the Ministry of Education categorised the conditions into three main sections with the first one related to the vision and values. The ministry said school heads must embody their understanding of the centenary, the vision of the state and its mission in the field of education and that they must bear all the responsibility.

Authorities also stressed the need for school leaders to be role models through their professional practice and interaction with students, teachers, parents and the community.

In the second category of conditions for school heads, which is related to what the ministry called positivity and inspiration, it emphasised that principals and directors of public schools should be a source of inspiration and motivation for the school community and its partners.

“School heads should set high standards for students, teachers and other school workers. They should have the ability to identify challenges and find positive solutions in cooperation with other partners,” said the ministry.

In the third category, which involves knowledge and skills, the ministry stressed that public school heads must possess relevant knowledge and skills and that they should be familiar with the latest studies related to teaching and learning.

Principals and directors should also apply their knowledge and skills to enhance educational opportunities within the school. They must also have effective principles and methods for strategic leadership or operational management.

According to the MoE, school principals are the guarantors of achieving its goals, so they are expected to have the ability to shape the future to take through the school to what it termed as a ‘competitive knowledge economy’, which as a goal is considered very important to the ministry.

According to the ministry, among the basic characters expected of public-school heads are sincerity and enthusiasm for teaching and learning, commitment and attention to students, building trust and motivation, team building and understanding the importance of relationships, empowering students and staff and driving innovation and change.

