UAE: Ministry of Health marks World Patient Safety Day 2021

To honour the occasion, the Dubai Frame will be lit up in orange today

Under the theme ‘Safe maternal and newborn care’, the Ministry of Health and Prevntion (MoHAP) is celebrating World Patient Safety Day, observed annually on September 17.

On this occasion, the Dubai Frame will be lit up in orange colour at 6pm today.

This year’s theme aims to promote global awareness on issues related to maternal and neonatal safety, especially during childbirth.

It also aims to take sustainable measures to ensure safe and respectful childbirth, activate the safe use of medicines and medical devices during childbirth, and strengthen the capacity and support of health workers.

MoHAP’s multidisciplinary plans and initiatives pay special attention to enhance awareness about the safety of mothers and newborns during childbirth through the provision of distinguished and safe care, said Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, assistant undersecretary for the public health sector.

The ministry also works hand in hand with all partners to adopt comprehensive health and community programmes to enhance health care, he added.

E-clinics for mother and child

Esmat Al Qassem, head of the maternity and childhood department, said the ministry has established electronic clinics to develop health services for the maternity and childhood department, in line with the precautionary measures taken to contain Covid-19.

“There are also specific programmes for maternal healthcare before pregnancy and follow-up during the fourth month of pregnancy, during and after delivery,” said Al Qassem.

There are also educational programmes for mothers related to public health, nutrition, healthcare for children, prevention of diseases and vaccinations.

She indicated that the specialised health services include remote visits to the mother and her infant in the first week, with the ability to attend the hospital or health centre according to the medical district if needed.

There are also vaccination visits for all ages, except for the age of two months and in case of new vaccinations, where the child’s condition is assessed through the electronic clinic. Thereafter, the vaccination is provided on the second day through the drive-through vaccination service.

The World Health Organization (WHO) launched World Patient Safety Day in 2019 with the aim to raise global awareness about patient safety and call for solidarity by all countries and international partners to reduce patient harm.