UAE midday break begins today: Fines, overtime rules

Team KT/Dubai
Filed on June 14, 2021
Photo: WAM

Any establishment that does not comply with the decision will be fined Dh5,000 per worker.


Starting today, June 15, UAE firms will mandatorily be required to offer a midday break to workers.

All work performed under the sun and in open places is banned between the peak hours of 12.30pm and 3pm, according to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

The three-month peak summer reprieve will be in place till September 15.

Any establishment that does not comply with the decision will be fined Dh5,000 per worker. A maximum of Dh50,000 fine can be levied in case several workers are employed during the banned hours.

The firms concerned can even have their files suspended or status downgraded in the MOHRE classification system.

Residents can report any violations on the toll-free number 80060, which is available 24/7 in four languages.

Overtime and other rules:

>> Daily working hours, for morning, evening or both shifts, are not to exceed eight hours.

>> If a worker exceeds eight hours within 24 hours, he/she will need to be paid overtime.

>> Employers must place a schedule of the daily working hours in a prominent site in the workplace. In addition to Arabic, the schedule must be written in the language which workers understand.

>> Employers must provide appropriate protective devices that protect workers from the injuries they may have due to using the machines and other tools.

>> Workers must follow safety instructions.




