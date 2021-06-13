UAE: Leading maternity hospital gets a facelift, state-of-the-art tech in boost for women's health

The hospital has helped deliver more than 280,000 babies since its opening.

Women's health continues to take top priority for Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), which announced a recent upgrade to the facilities at Corniche Hospital in the Capital.

The healthcare provider highlighted a modern, state-of-the-art aesthetic gynaecology clinic as one of the latest improvements, now open with inpatient rooms and renovated elevators.

The Corniche Fertility Center has also been renovated, expanded, and equipped with the latest in medical equipment and technology.

The Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Corniche Hospital provides comprehensive multidisciplinary medical and surgical care to female patients before, during and after childbirth.

Established in 1977, the hospital has helped deliver more than 280,000 babies since its opening, and has welcomed almost a 100 multiples (sets of twins and triplets) since the beginning of this year.

Dr Soha Saeed, Consultant and Chair of Obstetrics and Gynecology, said: “We offer holistic and supportive services for normal, low-risk pregnancies and our advanced specialty units provide the best care for complicated high-risk pregnancies. Our expert team of internationally-trained doctors and consultants, paired with the latest in technology and innovation, allow us to provide patients with the best possible medical support and expertise.”

The hospital offers patients fully renovated rooms designed to cater to individualised birth plans, in addition to a nutritious 'A la carte' menu for inpatients as well as a concierge service to guarantee a comfortable stay.

Corniche Fertility Center offers a comprehensive range of examinations and treatments for couples with fertility problems and recurrent miscarriages, including IVF (in vitro fertilization), IMSI (intracytoplasmic morphologically selected sperm injection), fertility preservation, and reproductive surgery.

It also manages and treats recurrent pregnancy loss, polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) and male fertility problems.

Dr Yasmin Sajjad, Division Chief, Fertility Centre, said: “In 2020, the frozen IVF cycles success rate at Corniche Hospital was almost double the international standards, with 49 per cent success rates for women above 35 years of age as compared to an international standard of 25 per cent, and 58 per cent success rate in women younger than 35 years as compared to 32 per cent reference standard for this age group”.

The Aesthetic Clinic is Corniche Hospital’s newest division and specialises in offering holistic feminine rejuvenation. The clinic sees patients from various nationalities, with 50 per cent of its patients being Emiratis.

Dr Tracey Sims, Lead Physician, Aesthetic Clinic, said: “We offer complete non-surgical feminine rejuvenations, with a broad range of innovative services, including pelvic floor strengthening, management of urinary incontinence, advanced acne scars, surgical scars and stretch marks management and skin tightening, body sculpting and painless, rapid laser hair removal for all skin types and ethnicities.”