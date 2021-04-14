- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
'World's tiniest baby', weighing 250g, born in Abu Dhabi
She was born after 23 weeks of pregnancy.
At 23 weeks and one day, baby Latifa was born weighing no more than a large apple. Her doctors in Abu Dhabi said she was so small she could ‘fit in the palm of one’s hands’.
Listen to this story and more on 8@8 with David Light
Having lost their first child to premature birth, her parents — Emiratis Ahmed Huseein Salem and Fatema Omar — feared the worst when they were told Latifa had “only a few hours to live”. But the miracle baby survived.
Doctors at NMC Royal Hospital in Abu Dhabi said that, at 250g, Latifa could be one of the world’s tiniest babies who survived premature birth. After battling a flurry of life-threatening conditions during a 177-day stay at the hospital, she was discharged weighing a healthy 3.825kg.
When she was born in June last year, she needed an army of doctors: a paediatric cardiologist, paediatric ophthalmologist, paediatric neurologist, paediatric haematologist, ENT, and a physiotherapist.
Dr Ritu Nambiar, gynaecology specialist, who delivered the baby via a spontaneous pre-term normal delivery, said: “After the birth, the hospital’s advanced life support team, led by consultant and head neonatologist Dr Wilson Lopez, worked to stabilise Latifa before she was transferred to the neonatal intensive care unit.”
When Dr Lopez saw the baby, who was just then 29cm long, he knew a tough battle lay ahead.
“Latifa was faced with a number of complications, far beyond what most babies do when they’re born that early… The world’s tiniest baby (born in the US in 2018) survived as she did not have any major life-threatening complications…Latifa had respiratory distress, sepsis, anaemia, hypotension, abnormal coagulation, hypernatremia, hyperglycaemia, hypoglycaemia, renal failure, patent ductus arteriosus, retinopathy of prematurity, bronchopulmonary dysplasia, gastroesophageal reflux, hearing issues and chronic lung disease, among many others,” Dr Lopez said.
As per the Tiniest Babies Registry, maintained by the University of Iowa, US, another baby weighing 245g was recorded to be the world’s smallest surviving premature baby. She was born at a hospital in San Diego in 2018 in the US. According to CDC data, more than half of all babies born at 23 weeks do not survive.
A team of experts cared for baby Latifa for a good five months, eventually helping her grow stronger. “She’s a miracle, that’s for sure,” said Dr Nambiar.
Michael Davis, CEO of NMC Healthcare, said: “Latifa most likely survived and thrived as she did because she is a fighter and has a great family who stayed by her side, along with good genes and some good luck. Also, she happened to be born at the right place. A successful birth of 250g is extremely rare. Latifa had to deal with the usual catastrophic issues that can set a baby back or lead to death. But she was really a rarity, a very special baby and I am extremely pleased at the outcome and very grateful for our amazing staff at NMC Royal Hospital in Abu Dhabi.”
saman@khaleejtimes.com
-
Local Business
KEF's Meitra Care Network, Canadian Specialist...
Partnership poised to address shortage in the number of quaternary... READ MORE
-
Education
Indian school board postpones 10th, 12th grade...
ICSE exams called off due to pandemic situation. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature to drop; blowing dust...
Blowing dust has been predicted over some exposed areas. READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Extra five-day leave for private schools in...
Leaves not linked to spring, fall, and summer vacations, SPEA says. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli