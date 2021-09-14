UAE leaders offer condolences to UK PM Johnson following his mother’s death
Charlotte Johnson Wahl was a professional painter.
The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of condolences to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the death of his mother Charlotte Johnson Wahl.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages.
Sheikh Mohamed expressed his sympathies in a tweet:
My sincere condolences and sympathy to UK Prime Minister @BorisJohnson and his family on the passing of his mother, Charlotte Johnson Wahl. My thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family during this difficult time.— (@MohamedBinZayed) September 14, 2021
Wahl was a successful painter of portraits and landscapes. She died at the age of 79.
She is survived by four children — the prime minister, journalist Rachel Johnson, former politician Jo Johnson and environmentalist Leo Johnson — and 13 grandchildren.
(With inputs from AP)
