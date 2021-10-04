News
UAE leaders congratulate newly-elected Japanese Prime Minister

Wam/Abu Dhabi
Filed on October 4, 2021

(Wam)

Fumio Kishida was elected as the Prime Minister of Japan on Monday

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Fumio Kishida after he was elected as the Prime Minister of Japan.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to the new Prime Minister of Japan.




