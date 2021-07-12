UAE launches Master's programme in Humanitarian Action and Development

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy announced the programme.

A nine-month Master's in Humanitarian Action and Development for Emiratis and UAE residents passionate about pursuing a career in humanitarian and diplomacy has been launched in the country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) and the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) announced the launch of the academic programme, the first of its kind in the UAE, on Monday.

The programme offers students the practical and theoretical skills necessary to pursue a humanitarian and development foreign aid field career.

Upon the programme's completion, graduates should expect to understand the different global humanitarian frameworks at play. They will also understand development studies and humanitarian action in the context of international relations, international law, diplomacy, and the relevant United Nations agendas.

The graduates will also acquire the cognitive skills needed to be ethical leaders in the workplace and communicate effectively, both internally and externally, primarily through mass media.

It came as the yield of a joint initiative by the MoFAIC and the AGDA since 2018 and follows four main areas: Humanitarian Action, Poverty and Sustainable Development, International Humanitarian Law and Humanitarian Action, Development and the UAE Foreign Policy.

Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs, valued the constructive cooperation and partnership with AGDA. He cherished its growing and essential role in the UAE's foreign aid policy objectives by offering a specially designed range of training programmes to prepare a generation of specialists in the international humanitarian and development field.

Al Shamsi also indicated that the programme is not be limited to the UAE only. Rather it extends to include all other countries, which, in return, will reflect on enriching the UAE's contributions to international development and humanitarian action.

Bernardino León, Director General of AGDA, said: "Through offering this theoretical and practical Master's programme, AGDA is keen to develop the next generation of leaders in the field of humanitarian action. This course is well aligned with the strategic aspirations of the MoFAIC and is sure to enable the UAE to contribute to global sustainable development through peace, security, and prosperity."

Professor Eric Alter, Dean of AGDA, said: "There is a growing demand in the UAE for professionals who can assume leadership positions in the humanitarian field and contribute to achieving the country's foreign policy goals in this space."

Professor Alter added: "This programme enables AGDA to transform to become a new hub that provides the international relations and humanitarian development fields with the qualified competencies, who are equipped with the necessary theoretical and practical know-how to maintain the UAE's leading position on the international map."

The new Master's programme is yet another milestone for the AGDA, which was established in 2014. It comes in line with its endeavours to deliver high-impact training and education programmes to empower the youth to occupy leadership positions in diplomacy and government.

The MA programme in Humanitarian Action and Development is the AGDA's third full-time programme. The Academy also offers a Master of Arts in Global Affairs and Diplomatic Leadership and a post-graduate Diploma in UAE Diplomacy and International Relations.