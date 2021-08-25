UAE jobs: Multiple firms hiring; monthly salary from Dh7,000 to Dh10,000

The vacancies involve positions for mechanical engineers, project engineers, and more.

Several companies in the UAE are looking to fill vacant positions in their engineering departments.

The new jobs are for multiple roles such as mechanical engineer, admin manager, MEP application engineer, project engineer, and electrical sales engineer, among others. Salaries for the new jobs range between Dh7,000 to Dh10,000.

Below are the details of the vacancies:

>> Senior Mechanical Engineer: A consultancy in Abu Dhabi is looking to recruit a senior mechanical engineer with 10 to 15 years of experience. The candidate should have strong technical and engineering skills, familiar with data centre design requirements and be strong in documents review and site experience among others. (More details here)

>> Engineering graduates: Engineers India Limited (EIL), a leading global engineering consultancy in oil and gas, is inviting CVs from engineering graduates for various services in UAE on a contract basis. (More details here)

>> Legal and Admin Manager: A Sharjah-based consultancy is looking for a legal and admin manager with up to 10 years of experience. The selected candidate will be offered a salary between Dh5,000 to Dh7,000. (More details here)

>> MEP Application Engineer: A company in Sharjah is looking for an HVAC (MEP) application engineer who is willing to join immediately. The applicant must have at least five years of experience. Salary will be offered in line with the industry standards. (More details here)

>> Project Engineer Electrical: A private company in Dubai is recruiting an electrical engineer for a full-time job. The candidate should have 2 to 5 years of experience. (More details here)

>> Electrical Sales Engineer: A company in Abu Dhabi has advertised to recruit an electrical sales engineer with 7 to 10 years of experience. Qualified persons who are currently available in UAE may only apply. (More details here)

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com