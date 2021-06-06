UAE jobs: Hiring for banks, FMCG this week; salary starts from Dh5,000
Interviews for personal loans and credit card sales officers will be held from June 8 to 10.
UAE companies will be hiring for various positions in the banking and FMCG sectors this week.
Walk-in interviews will be held from June 8 to June 10 to recruit sales officers for personal loans and credit cards for leading banks in the country.
ALSO READ:
>> Top UAE part-time jobs: Here's how much you can earn
Candidates must have a minimum of two years of relevant experience in the UAE, good communication, and a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent. Selected applicants will be offered a salary of Dh5,000 and above, plus competitive incentives.
For the position of credit cards sales officers, the candidates must have 1-2 years of UAE banking sales experience of credit cards, loans and insurance products. Candidates with experience in a foreign country will also be considered for the jobs. Bachelor’s degree holders can apply for the job. The candidate will be offered Dh,4000 to Dh5,000 monthly salary plus incentives.
The interviews will be held from June 8 to June 10 from 10am to 2pm at Masaood Tower 2, Office No. 302-304, next to Al Futtaim Toyota Auto Mall, Port Saeed, Deira.
The UAE-based food company Unikai Foods will also hold walk-in interviews from June 6 to June 10 to recruit for the position of van salesman, general helpers, UHT technician and electrical technician with experience in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector.
The selected candidates will be offered an attractive salary package plus accommodation and transportation. The interviews will be held from 9am to 4pm this week at Unikai Foods office in Al Quoz-1, Al Meydan Street, near Dubai Bowling Centre.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
