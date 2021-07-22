UAE: Jobless expat wins Dh500,000 in Mahzooz draw

The Dubai resident plans to start his own cafeteria; help others who have fallen on hard times.

An unemployed Dubai resident’s life has taken a turn for the good amid this pandemic after he was announced the winner of the second prize at the Mahzooz millionaire draw in Dubai - making him Dh500,000 richer.

The win comes as the 53-year-old was wondering about how he would send any funds back home to his family for Eid Al Adha - God gave him, what he calls the 'best gift of his life' this Eid in the form of this huge prize money, when he needed it the most.

Nazeerali lost his job a few months ago due to the Covid-19 pandemic and was struggling to stay afloat financially as he is the only breadwinner of the family, whom he recently moved back to India as he could not afford to keep them here without having a stable job.

“I have been jobless for a few months. I had to send my family back home to cut down on expenses during this uncertain time. I felt down and lonely, but I never lost hope. I always believed in the power of destiny, and always saw the light at the end of the tunnel. My big win with Mahzooz is proof that optimism and positivity always attracts great things in life", said Nazeerali.

The Indian expatriate, who hails from the South Indian state of Tamil Nadu, jointly won the 34th weekly live Mahzooz draw with one more lucky winner, after both of them matched five out of six numbers and shared the Dh1 million second prize.

The father of two, Nazeerali, said it “took a while for this life-changing win to sink in” when he first saw the email from Mahzooz declaring him the winner for the second prize.

“The first thing I did after seeing the email was to call my family and tell them that all our worries were over,” added the excited winner.

With the future looking stable for now, Nazeerali said he will use the money to fulfill his long-standing dream of becoming an entrepreneur.

“I have always dreamt of starting my own cafeteria in Dubai, but I thought that this would be impossible for an ordinary man like me. But now I know for sure that nothing is impossible. Thank you to Mahzooz,” said Nazeerali.

The family man also has a great plan for his wife and kids in India. “Once I start my own business, I will bring my family back to UAE. My wife and two children are eagerly waiting for those good days to return. I can’t wait for the four of us to be together again!”

Not forgetting the hardships he went through due to being jobless for months, Nazeerali said he will also allocate a portion of his winnings to help others in similar situations.

“I have seen hardships and disappointments while looking for a job. I know very well how it feels to be without work. Therefore, I will also support the unemployed members within my extended family so that they do not lose hope and can stay positive and hopeful about life,” he added.

“I advise everyone to keep trying their luck with Mahzooz and one day, they can also fulfill their dreams,” concluded Nazeerali.

