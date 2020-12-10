UAE, Israel discuss cooperation in petroleum and natural gas
Ministries of both countries hold working group meeting to discuss opportunities for cooperation and collaboration.
The UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, along with the Israeli Ministry of Energy, held their first natural gas and petroleum working group meeting to discuss opportunities for cooperation and collaboration.
Following the signing of the historic Abraham Accords in Washington earlier this year, representatives from the UAE and Israel welcomed the opportunity to explore how to promote and to advance the development of natural gas and petroleum within the two countries and to achieve their visions and shared goals.
During the meeting, which was attended from the UAE side by representatives of the Ministry of Energy, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, and on the Israeli side members of the Ministry of Energy, participants discussed ways to develop bilateral relations between the two countries and the future of joint cooperation in energy, petroleum and natural gas.
The two sides referred to the most prominent achievements and developments in the energy sector during the past 10 years in both countries, and the current statistics for each country in the fields of petroleum and natural gas. They also reviewed the most important petroleum projects and gas fields that the two countries are working on at the present time, and the volume of stocks and the amount of production and digital fields.
