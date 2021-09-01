UAE: Hospital ordered to pay doctor almost Dh50,000 in unpaid dues

The doctor also said that Dh3,000 had been deducted from her last salary without a genuine reason

An Abu Dhabi hospital has been instructed to pay nearly Dh50,000 in unpaid financial dues to a former doctor.

Official court documents stated that the female doctor had filed a lawsuit against the hospital she worked for, demanding that it pay her Dh150,000 as commission as per her employment contract as well as for the 10 days she'd worked at the facility.

She explained in her lawsuit that when her employment contract with the hospital ended, the management failed to pay her financial dues.

The doctor also noted that Dh3,000 had been deducted from her last salary without a genuine reason.

She said she tried to speak to the management to clear the matter, but in vain, which forced her to drag the hospital to court.

After hearing from all parties, the Abu Dhabi Civil Court of First Instance ordered the hospital to pay Dh48,667 to the doctor in addition to paying her legal expenses.

ALSO READ:

>> UAE: Girl lodges complaint against parents over ‘humiliating’ name

>> Dubai: Gang of six jailed for forcing 16-year-old orphan into prostitution

The doctor challenged the ruling at the civil appeals court, which rejected her appeal and upheld the ruling by the first court instead.

In his ruling, the judge said the doctor didn’t present enough evidence to support some of her claims.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com