UAE: Here are 5 features of the new Emirates ID

The launch of the improved card was announced on Saturday.

On Saturday, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) explained the key innovations in the "new and improved" Emirates ID card.

The five major features of the new card are:

>> Enhanced protection of non-visible data: Data can now be read through the E-link system with the ICA.

>> A high-quality card with a longer service life: The card is made using polycarbonate, increasing its service life to over 10 years.

>> A consolidated 3D photo: The laser printing feature will be authenticated with the holder's date of birth.

>> Advanced technical and technological characteristics: The card's chip will have a higher capacity and non-touch data reading features.

>> Additional fields and codes definition: New information includes professional data, issuing authority and population group.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship #ICA launches the new generation of the Emirates ID. pic.twitter.com/JP9G1Y9IKc — Identity and Citizenship- UAE (@ICAUAE) August 7, 2021

The ICA had earlier rolled out an electronic version of the ID via the authority's app.

The Emirates ID is an identity card issued by the ICA, which is a legal requirement for all UAE citizens and residents.

New designs for Emirati passports and Emirates IDs were first announced in November last year after a Cabinet meeting chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The new identity documents feature additional visual and electronic security features to combat identity fraud and to strengthen national and international confidence in travel documents.