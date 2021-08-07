Look: UAE's ICA announces launch of new Emirates ID card
The launch is part of the transition to the upgraded generation of identity cards and passports.
The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) has announced the launch of a "new and improved version" of the Emirates ID card.
The launch is part of the "transition to the upgraded generation of identity cards and passports", the ICA said on Saturday.
The authority posted photos of the new design and described its advanced security features.
The new card has a longer service life of more than 10 years. It features additional fields like professional data, issuing authority and population group.
The ICA had earlier rolled out an electronic version of the ID via the authority’s app.
The Emirates ID is an identity card issued by the ICA, which is a legal requirement for all UAE citizens and residents.
New designs for Emirati passports and Emirates IDs were first announced in November last year after a Cabinet meeting chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
The new identity documents feature additional visual and electronic security features to combat identity fraud and to strengthen national and international confidence in travel documents.
