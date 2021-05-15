- EVENTS
Frontline heroes honoured at Rashid Hospital
The nurses and other medical staff were welcomed with flowers and presented with specially designed commemorative mementos
For their selfless efforts and sacrifices in the time of Covid-19, nurses, doctors and medical staff at the Rashid Hospital were honoured on International Nurses Day.
A special event, led by the National Air Cargo Group in collaboration with the Dubai Health Authority, was recently held for around 1,500 health workers.
The nurses and other medical staff were welcomed with flowers and presented with specially designed commemorative mementos by Hamad Al Attar, director of finance and administration for the Rashid Hospital; Jacob Matthew, president and board member of National Air Cargo Group; and Alan White, chief growth officer of National Air Cargo Group.
The team also went around the hospital to give flowers and mementos to staff members stationed at wards and ICUs. Nurses, doctors and the entire staff of the hospital got a sweet treat from a special ice cream truck set up outside the venue.
This year, the celebrations also coincided with Eid Al Fitr festivities.
“We highly appreciate this gesture and our staff members looked forward to this year’s celebrations. We acknowledge the efforts of our team members and this is a true recognition for their service,” said Hamad Al Attar.
“Each year, we consider this a privilege to honour and recognise the efforts of the nurses’ fraternity. These frontline workers are a source of hope and support, especially in these stressful global pandemic situations. We salute their hard work, dedication and selfless service to humanity. We also acknowledge the leadership of Dubai Health Authority for joining hands to organize such a unique and meaningful initiative,” Jacob Matthew said.
