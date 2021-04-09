Dubai clinic that can 'reverse' ageing now open

It's the first medical facility of its kind in the region and the second in the world.

A new clinic that promises to “reverse” human ageing is now open in Dubai’s Jumeirah Lakes Towers.

Aviv Clinics — a pioneering medical science facility focused on enhancing brain and body performance — was officially inaugurated earlier this week, signalling a new era in healthcare collaboration between the UAE and Israel.

Developed over more than a decade by world-renowned physician professor Shai Efrati, his research team Sagol School of Neuroscience in Israel, and the Aviv team, the clinic’s medical programme is a transformative treatment scientifically proven to reverse physical and cognitive decline caused by the ageing process.

It combines hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) with the latest neuroscience, physiology research and the most advanced diagnostic imaging technology. The clinic says no other programme in the world uses the protocol it delivers.

“Redefining what is possible in human medical science has been a driver for our ongoing research, and one that has resulted in creating unique protocols that demonstrate cellular-level reversal of the key markers of ageing,” said Efrati.

“Dubai is becoming a globally recognised centre for technological innovation in all sectors, including healthcare. It’s a market that is ready for the level of advanced medical science that Aviv Clinics provides.”

Aviv Clinics Dubai is manned by an international team of physicians, physiologists, neuropsychologists, nurses, experts in the ageing process and data scientists at the forefront of medical science and technology. The 7,000sqm facility is the second Aviv Clinic in the world, the first having opened in Florida, US, in 2020.

It was inaugurated in the presence of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group, and Chairman of Dubai Airports; senior government representatives from a number of UAE ministries and the newly appointed Consul-General for Israel, Ilan Stzulman Starosta.

“The opening of Aviv Clinics in Dubai adds a new dimension to the advanced, world-class healthcare infrastructure in Dubai and the UAE. The adoption of innovative, smart technologies in healthcare delivery supports the UAE’s vision to become a global hub for cutting-edge innovation in healthcare,” said Awadh Al Ketbi, director-general of the Dubai Health Authority, who also attended the opening.

Starosta added: “The strengthening of bilateral cooperation and investment in key areas that include food, security and medicine is now well under way. Aviv Clinics Dubai is an excellent demonstration of mutual success, and the increasingly important role innovation and advancement in healthcare plays in both societies. We are looking forward to many more future collaborations across sectors with the UAE.”

How the therapy works

Leaders in research on age-related cognitive and functional decline and novel applications of hyperbaric medicine to maximise human performance, Prof. Efrati and his team most recently completed and published the first human clinical study in the world to show definitive reversal in the biology of ageing.

The clinical trial, published in international peer-reviewed journal Aging, uses Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) protocols to demonstrate cellular-level reversal of the key markers of ageing.

Participants in the study showed a “significant increase” in the length of their telomeres — a compound in chromosomes that stabilises DNA during cell division and typically shortens as people age. The accumulation of senescent cells — old malfunctioning cells that inhibit cell proliferation — was also significantly reduced.

Both are “key hallmarks” of the ageing process, and cited as major risk factors for cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease.

reporters@khaleejtimes.com