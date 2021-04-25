- EVENTS
UAE Golden Jubilee: 15 people cycle 700km through 7 emirates in 7 days
The feat was achieved after eight weeks of strenuous training.
A team of 15 people cycled 700 kilometres through seven emirates in seven days to mark the UAE’s Golden Jubilee.
The PwC Middle East team of cyclists completed the challenge, named Project Possible 7/7/7, at 10.52am on Saturday morning. This was achieved after eight weeks of strenuous training.
“We’re very proud of the team; taking ownership to contribute to the communities we operate in and give back, all while looking after their wellbeing. Seven hundred kilometres is no small feat, but the team was able to remain resilient and make a difference in the lives of underprivileged families across the UAE,” said Mona Abou Hana, Chief People Officer at PwC Middle East.
The team members in the challenge are: Dominic Holt, Partner in PwC Middle East’s Deals practice; Oliver Sykes, Partner in PwC Middle East’s Digital Trust practice; Sarah Butler, PwC Middle East's Consulting Senior Proposals Manager; Olga Zolotova, Manager at PwC Middle East’s Clients & Markets team; and Elizabeth Harkness, Senior Manager at PwC Middle East’s Tax and Legal services.
Other members include Joe Akiki, Senior Consultant at Assurance services; Kerry Lancaster, Senior Associate at PwC Middle East’s Digital Health services; Richa Joshi, Manager at PwC Middle East’s Deals practice; Fahim Mufti, Senior Associate at PwC’s Academy; Reda Berada, Senior Consultant at PwC Middle East; Mohammad Fathallah, Senior Associate at PwC Middle East’s Deals practice; Lina Fahmy, Senior UX Consultant at PwC Middle East’s Digital Services; Patrick Chebli, Manager at PwC Middle East; Cyrelle Reglos, Senior Associate at PwC Middle East’s Tax services; and Talal Moukkadam, Senior Associate.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
