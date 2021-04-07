News
UAE fog alert: Warning issued over poor visibility on major roads

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on April 7, 2021 | Last updated on April 8, 2021 at 07.37 am
File photo

Motorists urged to increase the distance between vehicles.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has urged road users to take extreme precautions against potential fog formations in the UAE.

In a statement, NCM said there will be fog formation, with low visibility conditions over some coastal and internal areas of the country from 11pm on Wednesday night until 9am on Thursday.

The NCM warned that visibility will be less than 1,000 metres. As always, motorists need to follow traffic guidelines and reduce speed.

Drivers are urged to increase the distance between vehicles to avoid accidents and to never overtake/change lanes in low visibility conditions.




