UAE: Emirati loses life savings in 7-minute fraud call
The caller insisted that his banking card would be suspended unless he provided his password.
A young Emirati was left utterly stunned after a seven-minute phone call resulted in the loss of all his savings.
According to Al Bayan, it all started when Rashid received a phone call from a person claiming to be an employee from his bank. The person claimed that the bank was updating customers' data and asked Rashid for information for the same.
At first, the youth was suspicious. However, the caller convinced him that he was indeed a bank employee.
When the 'employee' asked him to reveal his password, Rashid refused. But the fraudster insisted that his banking card would be suspended unless he provided his old password to create a new one. Rashid agreed and ended the call.
Less than an hour later, he received a message from his bank, stating that the entire balance in his account had been withdrawn.
Rashid called the bank, but it was too late and he discovered he was a victim of fraud.
UAE authorities have repeatedly issued warnings about such scamsters, advising residents not to share their banking information with anyone and noting that banks would never ask customers for their passwords.
