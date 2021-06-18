UAE: Emirati elected to Union of Arab Football Associations board

Abdulla Naser Al Jneibi to represent the UAE in the 2021-2025 election cycle

An Emirati has been elected as a member of the Union of Arab Football Associations (UAFA) Executive Office. Abdulla Naser Al Jneibi, UAE Football Association Senior Vice-President and UAE Pro League Chairman, will represent the UAE in the 2021-2025 election cycle.

After the General Assembly election in Jeddah on Thursday, Al Jneibi expressed pride to be among a group of Arab sports leaders and to represent the UAE overseas, saying he consider it a responsibility rather than an honour.

He added that he would seek to put his capabilities and expertise to use in order to confirm the outstanding Emirati position in associations and committees at continental, regional, and international levels.

Al Jneibi explained that serving Arab football in particular doubles the responsibility in the upcoming period, as they need to keep pace with the great aspirations and ambitions for the UAFA.

He added that since its establishment, the UAFA made remarkable improvements to the game, adding that they will seek to double their efforts and achieve more success in the next cycle.

Al Jneibi also congratulated Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal after being appointed as President of the UAFA following an uncontested election, confirming that he follows a pioneering approach and has an aspirational vision for Arab football.