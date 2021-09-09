UAE: Educators pampered with makeovers, free tickets ahead of Teachers' Day

Dubai-based make-up artist Arwa Beig says she wanted to help the teachers feel empowered and celebrated

Teachers are more than just the stern faces kids see at school — and that’s exactly why a Dubai resident surprised them with an initiative that literally lit up their faces.

Ahead of World Teachers’ Day on October 5, Indian-American expat Arwa Beig gave two deserving teachers free makeovers, a grand dinner at a five-star hotel, a return ticket to their home country and a free staycation.

Explaining the idea behind her initiative, Arwa, founder of Arwa’s Beauty Beliefs, said: “I completed my schooling here in the UAE and I believe teachers play a very crucial role in our lives, as they not only shape our minds, but also secure our future by being our pillars of strength."

"They are not only the strict faces kids see in school disciplining them, but they are also fun human beings, which is what I wanted to show through this initiative.”

Arwa, who completed a makeup course from London, planned a full day of pampering for the two teachers. First, a chauffeur picked them up from their homes and brought them to Arwa, who had selected dresses and shoes for them. , Then Arwa applied make-up on the teachers and adorned them with matching accessories.

“While doing their make-up, I spoke to them about their teaching journey and got to know them better,” she said.

Indian national Maria Antonette D Cruz, a French teacher at Ambassador School, Mankhool, also received a free plane ticket to her home town. Egyptian national Nashwa Mohamed, an Arabic teacher at Leaders Private School, Sharjah, was gifted a staycation at a five-star hotel in Dubai.

They both also received vouchers to shop at Splash and Lifestyle.

Reflecting on the surprise, Maria said: “It was a dream come true. It truly turned out to be a magical day for me. Arwa and her team made me believe in miracles and angels. ‘Thank you’ is a small word, but this comes from my heart with lots of gratitude.”

Nashwa also expressed her gratitude to Arwa, adding that she had enjoyed the experience immensely.

Arwa launched her first initiative last year under the Arwa’s Beauty Beliefs Campaign, offering makeovers to women on the frontline who dedicated themselves to battling the Covid-19 pandemic. She said her initiative combined her love for beauty with the ability to make women feel celebrated and empowered through makeovers.

