UAE drownings: Don't leave children unattended, warn Abu Dhabi Police

Alarm raised following a spate of drowning incidents in RAK and UAQ

The Abu Dhabi Police have warned about the dangers of leaving children unattended while going out to swim in choppy sea waters.

The force urged families to monitor their children all the time and to use those parts of a sea beach, where rescue guards are always deployed.

Parents have also been told to adhere to the instruction signs on beaches, including avoiding going out on a swim from deep areas of the sea, and refrain from swimming at night or early hours in the morning because it might lead to drowning.

The warning followed two recent drowning incidents at Umm Al Quwain (UAQ) and Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) in the northern emirates.

17-year-old Emirati boy drowns at Ras Al Khaimah beach

In one of the incidents, a 32-year-old Indian woman drowned in UAQ after she and her family went for a swim off Al Beit Al Mutwahid Beach on Friday (May 28) morning, the police said. Her four-year-old daughter was nearly drowned, but she was rescued by beachgoers, who immediately responded to the family’s call for help.

In the second incident, an Emirati teenager, 17, drowned after he was swept away by high turbulent waves on Al Rams beach, which is located around 12 kilometres (km) north of RAK, while swimming with his friends and relatives at night on Thursday (May 27).

UAE beach tragedy: Mum dies, 3 of a family survive drowning incident

The Abu Dhabi Police said parents need to ensure that children wear life jackets and to give special attention to those suffering from a nervous disorder.

Parents were also warned against being distracted by mobile phone calls or social media chats while on a beach because a drowning incident may occur within a few minutes of inattentiveness and not being near a child.

Negligence was the major cause of drowning of children at swimming pools and on beaches, the police said.

