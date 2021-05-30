17-year-old Emirati boy drowns at Ras Al Khaimah beach

afkarali@khaleejtimes.com Filed on May 30, 2021 | Last updated on May 30, 2021 at 08.45 am

Abdul Al Aziz Al Shehi is the second victim to die on the same beach after an Emirati child had lost his life last Tuesday.

An Emirati teenager, 17, drowned after he was swept away by high turbulent waves on Al Rams beach, which is located around 12 kilometres north of Ras Al Khaimah, while swimming with his friends and relatives at night on Thursday (May 27).

Abdul Al Aziz Al Shehi, the victim, is the second person to die on the same beach after an Emirati child had lost his life last Tuesday (May 25).

RAK Police's initial investigation has revealed that the Emirati teenager was a student of Grade IX, and the victim was the youngest in the group that had gone to the beach for a swim.

The RAK Police's relief-and-rescue team pulled him out of the water and rushed him to Saqr Hospital, where he passed away after a few hours.

The police have urged the pubic to avoid swimming during rough weather and follow the instructions about dangerous areas on the beach known for high and strong tidal waves and currents.