- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE beach tragedy: Mum dies, 3 of a family survive drowning incident
At 9am, the father swam into the sea, followed by his son, daughter and then his wife.
A 32-year-old Indian woman drowned in Umm Al Quwain after she and her family went for a swim off Al Beit Al Mutwahid Beach on Friday morning, the police said. Her four-year-old daughter nearly drowned, too, but she survived after beachgoers immediately responded to the family’s call for help.
Brig Khalifah Salim Al Shamsi, a police director, said the Indian family — consisting of a 49-year-old man, his wife, a son and a daughter — was from Ajman and went to the Umm Al Quwain beach at around 7am.
At 9am, the father swam into the sea, followed by his son, daughter and then his wife. After a while, the family started to struggle in the water.
“The mother and daughter began screaming for help, while the son was able to get back to the shore,” the official said.
The father, exhausted from the swim, cried out for help and caught the attention of beachgoers. One of them managed to get into the sea and pull the mother and daughter out of the water.
As soon as the incident was reported, the police’s emergency response team rushed to the site and found the two in critical condition.
The mother and daughter were taken to the Umm Al Quwain Hospital, but the woman died a few minutes after being admitted to the ICU. The four-year-old survived and now in a stable condition.
Brig Al Shamsi urged everyone to take precautions and not to swim in restricted areas. Having floaters and life jackets handy can also prevent drowning incidents. He called on parents to keep an eye on their kids at all times.
-
Emergencies
UAE beach tragedy: Mum dies, 3 of a family survive
At 9am, the father swam into the sea, followed by his son, daughter... READ MORE
-
Health
UAE: 11-year-old cancer survivor now dreams of...
With the help of her doctors, she was able to beat lymphoblastic... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE: Temperature to soar to 43°C, humid...
The lowest temperature recorded on Friday morning was 19°C. READ MORE
-
Emergencies
Dubai: Minor fire at ceramics warehouse put out
Fire engines from Al Rashidiya and Karama were dispatched to the site. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Covid patient jumps off bridge in front of...
The victim feared he'd lose his job because of the quarantine period READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid vaccine: Who needs to take antibody...
Health expert advises people who have been vaccinated or have had... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India extends ban on international flights till...
Passenger air services were suspended in March 2020 to curb the... READ MORE
-
Emergencies
UAE beach tragedy: Mum dies, 3 of a family survive
At 9am, the father swam into the sea, followed by his son, daughter... READ MORE
News
Photos: Stunning new mosque opens in Dubai