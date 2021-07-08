UAE: Dawoodi Bohra community organises blood donation drive in Sharjah
The drive was part of the various initiatives taken by the community under its banner Project Rise.
The Dawoodi Bohra community in Sharjah recently organised a mobile blood donation drive in collaboration with the Ministry of Health’s Sharjah Blood Transfusion and Research centre.
The event was attended by 150 members of the community who donated blood in two vehicles provided by the Ministry of Health.
The drive was organised at the community center adjacent to Masjid Al Fatemeen Al Bohra in Al Manakh, Sharjah on July 1. “The response to the drive from the Bohra community members was overwhelming,” says Dr Mustafa Taher, the spokesperson for the community.
“We shall always be available for voluntary initiatives in assisting the local community,” said Adnan Haji, one of the organizers.
The blood donation drive was part of the various community-centric initiatives taken by the Bohra community under its banner Project Rise. Since the launch of Project Rise in June 2018, the community has reached out to fellow residents and citizens though food drives, blood donation campaigns, and also helped in mobilising medical supplies and healthcare assistance for residents in the UAE and in other countries.
The Bohra Community is 4,000-member strong in Sharjah and has some 20,000 members in the UAE. The close-knit community has been routinely volunteering for social initiatives and is involved in raising awareness about the importance of giving back to the society.
