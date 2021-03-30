UAE Covid vaccine: We're open to serve the world, says DoH chief

Hope Consortium, Abu Dhabi, has sown the seed of international collaboration, says Al Hamed

Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium has sent humanitarian aid to more than 250 international destinations, which work out to more than 80 per cent of the total aid coming from the UAE, an official from the health sector said.

“No one is out of this pandemic until everyone is out of this pandemic,” said Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman, Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, in his opening address on the second and concluding day of the Hope Consortium’s World Immunisation and Logistics Summit.

Abu Dhabi is hosting the event virtually because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

“The global cooperation in the fight against the pandemic is of paramount importance and we believe Hope Consortium is a catalyst for greater cooperation between partners worldwide. The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi is proud to be spearheading and funding partner in the Hope Consortium in supporting the urgent distribution of the necessary vaccine worldwide. We strongly believe that no one can do this alone.”

Al Hamed said with Hope Consortium, Abu Dhabi, has sown the seed of international collaboration.

“Together, we’ve got a capacity of handling over six billion doses of vaccines this year. And we are already increasing the capacity to over 18 billion vaccine doses by the end of this year from production to people anywhere in the world. This capacity is being built with the vision of Abu Dhabi becoming the top life science hub globally. We are open to the world and to serve the world.”

The two-day virtual summit is held under the patronage of the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, with the participation of top global healthcare and philanthropic leaders, decision-makers, experts, and senior government officials, to explore a unified global approach to fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.