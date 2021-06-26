UAE: Awareness campaign launched to boost parent-kid relationship
Educational videos, scientific fact sheets to be distributed by authorities to help parents create positive relationship with kids.
The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi (DCD) in cooperation with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) launched an awareness campaign ‘Listen First’ – a first in the region – to promote healthy relationship between parents and children.
Marking the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Dr Laila Al Hayas, executive director of the monitoring and innovation sector, DCD, underlined that family is the ‘first life school’, where interaction happens within members.
“Many studies have shown that actively listening to children is one of the most protective factors against dangerous behaviours, most notably bullying, substance abuse, and violence.”
As part of the campaign, educational videos and scientific fact sheets will be distributed to help parents create a positive relationship with their children.
Judge Hatem Aly, representative of UNODC for the GCC region, noted: “Children and youth empowerment is a key part of UNODC’s work towards preventing drug use and crime, and thanks to the collaboration with DCD we hope to expand this initiative to other countries in the region.”
Thamer Rashid Al Qasimi, executive director, special projects and outreach at Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, said that parents need to promote communication with kids from early years to build a strong relationship of trust, appreciation and better understanding.
Abdulrahman Sayed Al Blooshi, strategic planning and institutional development division director of Family Development Foundation (FDF), added the campaign comes at a crucial time for children and parents. “Amid the rapid pace of development that the world has witnessed, societies have undergone significant changes, thus it has become crucial for families to pay more attention to their role in protecting the internal social structure.”
ashwani@khaleejtimes.com
-
Education
CBSE exams: Students, parents on a ride of...
Experts speak about the effects of a delay in CBSE results on the... READ MORE
-
Emergencies
Dubai: Flight returns after medical emergency on-...
A European woman was travelling abroad for treatment. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Humid, cloudy days ahead; rain...
The maximum temperature during the day is expected to hover around 44 ... READ MORE
-
Health
UAE: Ministry unveils world’s first...
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) revealed the first... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai takes Japanese envoy back to 1970
Though Nakajima’s house was close to Osaka, where Asia’s... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE hits 15 million vaccine doses, leads world...
As many as 103,196 vaccine doses were given in the last 24 hours. READ MORE
-
Business
Indian economy expected to rebound stronger:...
Rating agencies continue to predict a double-digit growth for India... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pakistan-Dubai flights suspended until further...
The UAE had first announced the suspension of entry for travellers... READ MORE
News
UAE: Two Kerala Ayurveda doctors get Golden Visa