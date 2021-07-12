UAE and its people are Sheikh Mohamed's first and last concern: VP
The two leaders also discussed a number of issues related to accelerating development in the country.
The UAE's Vice-President and the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince met in Dubai on Monday to discuss the country's achievements and ambitious economic and developmental strategic plans.
#__ #__ .# https://t.co/hd8DTclIPL— (@wamnews) July 12, 2021
Taking to Twitter after the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, heaped praises on His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.
.. … .. .. .. … . pic.twitter.com/wMBz3GbhFQ— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) July 12, 2021
Posting photos of the meeting held in Al Marmoom, Sheikh Mohammed said the two leaders discussed a number of issues related to accelerating development in the country.
"Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's first and last concern is the UAE and its people. The future is great with this nobleman," Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed tweeted that the UAE is "advancing towards the future with continuous progress" under the leadership of the President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
