News
Logo
 
HOME > News

UAE and its people are Sheikh Mohamed's first and last concern: VP

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on July 12, 2021
Picture retrieved from @HHShkMohd/Twitter

The two leaders also discussed a number of issues related to accelerating development in the country.


The UAE's Vice-President and the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince met in Dubai on Monday to discuss the country's achievements and ambitious economic and developmental strategic plans.

Taking to Twitter after the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, heaped praises on His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Posting photos of the meeting held in Al Marmoom, Sheikh Mohammed said the two leaders discussed a number of issues related to accelerating development in the country.

"Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's first and last concern is the UAE and its people. The future is great with this nobleman," Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed tweeted that the UAE is "advancing towards the future with continuous progress" under the leadership of the President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

sahim@khaleejtimes.com




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210617&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210619154&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 