UAE: All Abu Dhabi addresses now integrated into Google Maps, other apps
A unified address system was developed so it will be easier for everyone to find any destination in the emirate.
The location data for all homes and businesses in Abu Dhabi is now fully integrated into popular navigation systems like Google Maps and TomTom, the authorities announced on Monday.
All these addresses were indexed in a unified system — called ‘Onwani’ — that was created by the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT).
It is part of the DMT’s ‘Addressing and Spatial Guidance’ project.
Under the Onwani initiative, over 200,000 unique addresses and 19,000 road names are rolled out and thousands of new road and district signs will be put up.
It was developed by the DMT specifically to help users find any destination in the emirate. The project aimed to give streets and neighbourhoods unique names —reflecting the Emirati culture — as well as numbers and labels. Postal codes were added to each location.
The result is expected to improve how businesses and homes are referenced and located; reduce emergency response time; help expedite the delivery of goods and services; bring down carbon footprint; and encourage residents and tourists to explore more destinations.
Officials noted that all the information related to the establishments’ addresses is now available for global navigation programmes and applications such as Google Maps, TomTom, Here Maps and other systems.
This allows Abu Dhabi residents and visitors to search for addresses using the building number, street name and neighbourhood or city name.
Users will also learn more about the services available by simply scanning the QR codes found on the emirate’s street signs.
Dr Omar Al Shaiba, acting executive director for the Information Technology Affairs Sector at the DMT, said: “The unified address system Onwani and the Addressing and Spatial Guidance project will pave the way to support the next wave of innovation in how geospatial technology and data is leveraged for progressive municipal governance and operations in Abu Dhabi.”
The DMT also aims to support Abu Dhabi position as one of the smartest cities in the world, he added.
Access the data on ‘OnwaniClick’ app
Data from the project is also available on the OnwaniClick app, which was developed by the DMT in 2019.
Available in Arabic and English for Android and iOS devices, the app allows users to know even the meaning of the names of places. They will also be able to save and share addresses via social media apps like WhatsApp and Instagram.
-
Education
Dubai gears up for 'most impactful' Grad Show...
Top graduates from 470 leading universities across Europe, the... READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Dubai school to teach Juventus football...
A select few students will also get full scholarships to Juventus... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE police: Beware of scammers offering jobs at...
Some scammers use names of reputable companies to gain victims' trust ... READ MORE
-
Government
Sheikh Khalifa issues decree appointing Director-...
Al Qubaisi has a vast experience of more than 20 years in the fields... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE nears herd immunity, say doctors
As a result of massive vaccination and screening drives, the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Sheikh Mohammed mourns passing of first...
Dubai Ruler pays rich tribute and offers his condolences to the... READ MORE
-
News
Aster opens its first oncology centre in Dubai
The new centre offers highly specialised cancer care, with a focus on ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Prizes of up to $10 million for...
We want Dubai to be the launching pad for the world’s creative... READ MORE
News
UAE: 7 winners take home Dh77,777 each at Emirates Draw
11 October 2021
News
Dubai flights: Cebu Pacific introduces Dh1 one-way fare
11 October 2021
Cricket
T20 World Cup: Additional tickets go on sale today
11 October 2021
News
UAE: Sheikh Mohammed mourns passing of first Emirati doctor