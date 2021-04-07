- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE: All 737 Max jets to be in service by June, says Flydubai
The airline will resume services with the aircraft beginning with a flight to Sialkot in Pakistan on Thursday.
Budget carrier flydubai expects to have all 14 of its Boeing 737 Max aircraft back in operation by June 2021, the airline’s head of maintenance said on Tuesday.
Resuming 737 Max flights this Thursday with a service to Sialkot in Pakistan, the airline has cleared five of those jets to return to service after a two-year grounding.
“You can rest assured we have every confidence in this aircraft,” said Andrew Glover, Head of Maintenance at Flydubai.
Boeing’s 737 was grounded in March 2019 after two fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed a total of 346 people onboard.
The UAE aviation regulator lifted the ban in February after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the US set out the return to service requirements.
Flydubai said 12 countries on its network had not approved the jet, including Russia and India, and that it would only operate flights to and over countries that had lifted the ban.
Initially, the aircraft would be used to fly to destinations close to its hub, like Pakistan, it said.
Captain Patrick Gonzenbach, senior vice president for flight operations at flydubai, said 233 pilots had completed the additional training and were ready to resume 737 Max flights.
Its remaining 522 pilots are expected to receive the additional training by the end of the year, he said.
Flydubai has ordered a total of 251 737 Max jets, including the 14 already delivered.
-
Local Business
KEF's Meitra Care Network, Canadian Specialist...
Partnership poised to address shortage in the number of quaternary... READ MORE
-
Education
Indian school board postpones 10th, 12th grade...
ICSE exams called off due to pandemic situation. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature to drop; blowing dust...
Blowing dust has been predicted over some exposed areas. READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Extra five-day leave for private schools in...
Leaves not linked to spring, fall, and summer vacations, SPEA says. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli