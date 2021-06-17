News
UAE: 675 cigarette packets, 492kg of banned tobacco products seized by UAQ

Afkar Abdullah /Umm Al Quwain
afkarali@khaleejtimes.com Filed on June 17, 2021
File photo used for illustrative purpose

Civic authorities target shops and warehouses selling products that don’t conform with the public health safety norms


The Umm Al Quwain (UAQ) Municipality authorities have confiscated 675 cigarette packets and 492 kilograms (kg) of banned tobacco products.

Ghanem Al Ali, Director of the Services and Public Transport Sector, UAQ Municipality, said the seizure was carried out during a raid at a warehouse at Umm Al Saoob.

The civic authorities have been targeting shops and warehouses selling tobacco and tobacco products in the emirate that don’t conform with the public health safety norms.

The crackdown has been carried out in coordination with the UAQ Police and in a bid to ensure public health safety.

The goods were confiscated and destroyed by the northern emirate’s Public Health Department.

Al Ali stressed the importance of inspection to ensure all institutions are complying with public health safety norms.

He urged the public to report any violation by calling on the toll-free number (800898), or through other channels of communication.

Afkar Abdullah



