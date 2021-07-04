News
Logo
 
HOME > News

UAE: 66 students to become school digital ambassadors

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
ismail@khaleejtimes.com Filed on July 4, 2021
File photo

Initiative to help pupils develop digital education skills.


Altogether 66 pupils from across the UAE's public schools have been chosen for digital ambassadors' roles in a bid to further disseminate knowledge and awareness about e-learning and the use of modern technology in the new school year, which starts on August 29.

The Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) selected the best male and female pupils in e-learning as part of the "Ambassadors of Change and Digital Champions for School Students" for the academic year, 2021-22.

Data showed that 2,240 pupils from 243 schools had taken part in the initiative.

The initiative seeks to strengthen the teaching and learning system through the use of modern technologies to develop pupils' digital education skills.

“The initiative aims to enhance electronic maturity and leadership skills among pupils, develop the use of various educational platforms for the smart learning programme, further raise awareness and enhance the principle of digital citizenship and online security. It also seeks to spread the spirit of competition among pupils in public schools and encourage and motivate them to excel,” said the ESE.

The establishment had set various conditions for selecting the schools’ digital champions.

The conditions include a pupil must be cooperative and should have love for the initiative, must be familiar with using smart learning platforms and dealing with technical problems, and should have distinguished practices at the school level, love for challenges, must have leadership and communication skills.

The digital champions’ key result areas (KRAs) have been presented at the end of the third semester and evaluated by the specialists.

The toppers have been chosen through interviews.

School digital ambassadors are expected to transfer of knowledge to their peers, implement training workshops on the use of smart platforms, enhance electronic maturity and digital competencies of peers, contribute to building a school community who are aware of electronic security, create new learning patterns suitable for peers’ abilities, and spreading knowledge about online laws and regulations, and positive behaviours among peers.

The mechanism seeks to give further fillip to digital learning that keeps pace with contemporary reality, which lays emphasis on the Internet of Things (IoTs).

The digital ambassadors must also cooperate effectively with the school administration in motivating their peers to positively use technology to enhance national identity in the near future.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com

author

Ismail Sebugwaawo

A professional journalist originating from Kampala, Uganda, Ismail is a happy father with strong attachment to family and great values for humanity. He has practiced journalism in UAE for the past 13 years, covering the country's parliament (FNC) and crimes, including Abu Dhabi Police, public prosecution and courts. He also reports about important issues in education, public health and the environment, with a keen interest in human interest stories. When out of reporting duties, he serves the Ugandan community in Abu Dhabi as he wants to see his countrymen happy. Exercising and reading are part of his free time.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210603&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210609684&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 