UAE: 66 students to become school digital ambassadors

Initiative to help pupils develop digital education skills.

Altogether 66 pupils from across the UAE's public schools have been chosen for digital ambassadors' roles in a bid to further disseminate knowledge and awareness about e-learning and the use of modern technology in the new school year, which starts on August 29.

The Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) selected the best male and female pupils in e-learning as part of the "Ambassadors of Change and Digital Champions for School Students" for the academic year, 2021-22.

Data showed that 2,240 pupils from 243 schools had taken part in the initiative.

The initiative seeks to strengthen the teaching and learning system through the use of modern technologies to develop pupils' digital education skills.

“The initiative aims to enhance electronic maturity and leadership skills among pupils, develop the use of various educational platforms for the smart learning programme, further raise awareness and enhance the principle of digital citizenship and online security. It also seeks to spread the spirit of competition among pupils in public schools and encourage and motivate them to excel,” said the ESE.

The establishment had set various conditions for selecting the schools’ digital champions.

The conditions include a pupil must be cooperative and should have love for the initiative, must be familiar with using smart learning platforms and dealing with technical problems, and should have distinguished practices at the school level, love for challenges, must have leadership and communication skills.

The digital champions’ key result areas (KRAs) have been presented at the end of the third semester and evaluated by the specialists.

The toppers have been chosen through interviews.

School digital ambassadors are expected to transfer of knowledge to their peers, implement training workshops on the use of smart platforms, enhance electronic maturity and digital competencies of peers, contribute to building a school community who are aware of electronic security, create new learning patterns suitable for peers’ abilities, and spreading knowledge about online laws and regulations, and positive behaviours among peers.

The mechanism seeks to give further fillip to digital learning that keeps pace with contemporary reality, which lays emphasis on the Internet of Things (IoTs).

The digital ambassadors must also cooperate effectively with the school administration in motivating their peers to positively use technology to enhance national identity in the near future.

