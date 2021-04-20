- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE: 1,400 illegal hunting devices seized as birds flock to Sharjah
These devices lead birds to nets where they are captured in large numbers.
As many as 1,460 bird-call hunting devices were confiscated in Sharjah as flocks of migratory birds returned to the emirate in March, the authorities said on Tuesday.
These devices emit sounds resembling bird calls, making it easier for illegal hunters to catch the birds’ attention and lead them to the nets set up to capture them in large numbers. Every year, especially during birds’ migration season, the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) rolls out a massive crackdown on poaching and illegal hunting practices.
As EPAA inspectors stepped up the drive this year, they seized 195 more devices than their haul in the same period in 2020, where 1,265 devices were confiscated. More patrols were also deployed for monitoring as teams combed through the emirate between February 28 and March 28.
“The authority is keen to implement its agenda of preserving and protecting the environment, and spread environmental awareness. Specialised teams roam the emirate’s regions to confiscate these devices, while conducting awareness campaigns that stress the dangers of overhunting,” said Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, chairperson of Sharjah’s EPAA.
The EPAA is exerting all efforts to combat poaching of migratory wild or marine birds. Though challenges remain in locating the banned bird sound devices, inspectors are working hard to address the issues and eradicate illegal hunting once and for all.
reporters@khaleejtimes.com
-
News
Dubai: Duo beats man unconscious in robbery bid,...
Police arrested them in less than 24 hours READ MORE
-
Education
Breaking: ICSE cancels Class 10 board exams
The Class 12 Board exams will be held at a later date as per the... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE: Ministry of Justice adopts blockchain...
Digital transformation of notary services will enable customers to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai-Sharjah traffic has eased since Covid-19...
WFH, online classes, infrastructure improvement led to smoother flow... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli