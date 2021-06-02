- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE: Umm Al Quwain launches new number plates for bikes
Police urge motorcycle owners to replace their old plates.
The Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department at Umm Al Quwain Police have launched a new distinctive number plate for motorcycles registered in the emirate. The move is in line to achieve the strategic objectives of the Ministry of Interior towards enhancing customer satisfaction and to meet different tastes according to the highest standards of quality and excellence.
According to a statement issued on Wednesday, the Department of Vehicles and Drivers Licensing in UAQ urges motorcycle owners to replace their old plates by communicating with the Customer Happiness Centre at the Traffic and Licensing Services building and the Emirates Station for a comprehensive technical inspection for information and to complete the procedures.
-
Transport
UAE: Umm Al Quwain launches new number plates for ...
Police urge motorcycle owners to replace their old plates. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE ties strengthened during Covid...
Resumption of flight services expected as soon as situation in India... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: University offers 50% scholarships for...
The programmes are accredited by the UAE Ministry of Education. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Joy and relief as Grade 12 CBSE, ISC exams...
Indian PM Modi said the issue of board exams has been causing immense ... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE to announce best, worst govt agencies on Sept ...
Sheikh Mohammed has directed a comprehensive evaluation of digital... READ MORE
-
News
Strange marine life on UAE beaches not harmful,...
They can, however, be a nuisance as they stick to beach towels and... READ MORE
-
News
Emirati rescues minor, praised by UAE minister
The social media activist had contacted authorities using the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Up to Dh50,000 fine for violating midday...
Violations of the rule can be reported by calling the toll-free... READ MORE