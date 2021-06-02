Transport
UAE: Umm Al Quwain launches new number plates for bikes

Web Report/Umm Al Quwain
Filed on June 2, 2021

(Supplied)

Police urge motorcycle owners to replace their old plates.


The Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department at Umm Al Quwain Police have launched a new distinctive number plate for motorcycles registered in the emirate. The move is in line to achieve the strategic objectives of the Ministry of Interior towards enhancing customer satisfaction and to meet different tastes according to the highest standards of quality and excellence.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, the Department of Vehicles and Drivers Licensing in UAQ urges motorcycle owners to replace their old plates by communicating with the Customer Happiness Centre at the Traffic and Licensing Services building and the Emirates Station for a comprehensive technical inspection for information and to complete the procedures.




