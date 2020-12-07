Transport
New vehicle number plate designs launched in UAE

Staff Reporter/Umm Al Quwain
Filed on December 7, 2020

It's not mandatory for motorists to replace their old vehicle number plates.

The Umm Al Quwain Police have launched new vehicle number plates, it was announced on Monday. Motorists can choose from a variety of number plate styles.

The department of licensing, UAQ Police, said motorists are “free to keep their old number plates or shift to the new ones”.

“The new number plates include sporty and stylish models to give more options to the drivers,” an official said.

Those wanting to adopt the new number plate can contact the licensing department’s customer happiness centre.

reporters@khaleejtimes.com




